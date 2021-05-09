Delhi now has 4.65 lakh doses available for 45-plus people, and healthcare & frontline workers; 2.74 lakh doses for 18-44 group: Atishi.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-05-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 17:27 IST
Delhi now has 4.65 lakh doses available for 45-plus people, and healthcare & frontline workers; 2.74 lakh doses for 18-44 group: Atishi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- healthcare &
- Atishi