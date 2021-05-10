We need to candidly understand why Cong failed to dislodge incumbent govts in Kerala, Assam and drew complete blank in WB: Sonia Gandhi.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 12:11 IST
We need to candidly understand why Cong failed to dislodge incumbent govts in Kerala, Assam and drew complete blank in WB: Sonia Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- Assam
- Sonia Gandhi