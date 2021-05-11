The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
... ...
... ...
... ...
Two amateur computer coders taken by police from their Beijing homes last year were standing trial Tuesday in a case that illustrates the Chinese governments growing online censorship and heightened sensitivity to any deviation from the off...
As the countrys healthcare infrastructure struggles to hold up the load of the rising COVID-19 cases, the Indian Air Forces IL-76 is bringing two cryogenic oxygen containers from Jakarta, Indonesia to Jamnagar. As per a statement from the I...
The Biden administration is continually assessing the impact of the Colonial Pipeline incident on fuel supply for the East Coast, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Monday.We are monitoring supply shortages in part...
Mexican authorities said Monday that the Russians have been having so many problems producing the second dose of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine that Russia probably will be unable to supply enough to people who got the first dose.It is t...