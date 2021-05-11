India fighting COVID with utmost courage; one wishes Congress stops misleading people, creating false panic:J P Nadda writes to Sonia Gandhi.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 11:03 IST
India fighting COVID with utmost courage; one wishes Congress stops misleading people, creating false panic:J P Nadda writes to Sonia Gandhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sonia Gandhi
- Congress
- COVID
- India
- P Nadda
ALSO READ
Bid to take credit for free vaccine not good: Maha Congress
US Congressman Krishnamoorthi calls on Biden to double down on shipping AstraZeneca vaccines
COVID-19: White House, Congress urged to deploy all resources to save lives in India
Congress leader announces reward to trace 'missing' BJP MP
President Biden's first address to Congress is invite-only