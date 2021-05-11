India has almost no recent history of vaccine hesitancy; Congress tried to create it during once-in-a-century pandemic: Nadda to Sonia Gandhi.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 11:07 IST
India has almost no recent history of vaccine hesitancy; Congress tried to create it during once-in-a-century pandemic: Nadda to Sonia Gandhi.
