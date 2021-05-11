Left Menu

Need to ramp up vaccine manufacturing on war footing in India and develop national policy to inoculate everyone in next few months: Kejriwal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 12:35 IST


COVID-19: Rahul Gandhi urges people to provide helping hand to needy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged people to provide a helping hand to the needy in these distressing times of the COVID-19 pandemic.He said this while asking them to join the SpeakUpToSaveLives campaign to strengthen the fight a...

Record number of Chinese granted refugee status in Japan amid rise in religious intolerance in China

A record number of Chinese nationals were granted refugee status in Japan in 2020 amid rising intolerance of religious and political beliefs in China. Some of the refugees were from Xinjiang, the western region of China, where the countrys ...

Moody's affirms Adani Electricity's Baa3 rating

Moodys Investors Service has affirmed Baa3 senior secured bond rating of Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd AEML. But the outlook remains negative. AEML owns and operates an integrated utility business in Mumbai which is regulated by Maharashtra ...

3 arrested for raping woman

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly raping a woman in Assams Cachar district, a police officer said on Tuesday.The woman filed an FIR at Ghunghur police outpost of Silchar town stating that on Sunday evening the three men raped h...
