Centre must ensure that all plants capable of manufacturing vaccine should undertake its production: CM Kejriwal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 12:41 IST
Soccer-Scotland midfielder McLean to miss Euro 2020 due to knee injury

Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean will miss the European Championship because of a knee injury, his club Norwich City said on Tuesday. McLean, who bagged two goals and six assists in Englands second-tier Championship this season, will be out...

Seven killed in Russian school attack, one gunman held - RIA

Six students and a teacher died after shots were fired at a school in southwest Russia on Tuesday, the RIA news agency said, citing emergency services.An explosion was heard at the school in the city of Kazan and one gunman was detained, RI...

COVID-19: Rahul Gandhi urges people to provide helping hand to needy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged people to provide a helping hand to the needy in these distressing times of the COVID-19 pandemic.He said this while asking them to join the SpeakUpToSaveLives campaign to strengthen the fight a...

Record number of Chinese granted refugee status in Japan amid rise in religious intolerance in China

A record number of Chinese nationals were granted refugee status in Japan in 2020 amid rising intolerance of religious and political beliefs in China. Some of the refugees were from Xinjiang, the western region of China, where the countrys ...
