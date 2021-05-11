Left Menu

Telangana government announces imposing 10-day lockdown from May 12.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-05-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 14:59 IST
Telangana government announces imposing 10-day lockdown from May 12.

Telangana government announces imposing 10-day lockdown from May 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

European C'ship: Rijiju wishes Indian shooters luck, tells them not to break COVID-19 protocol

Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, on Tuesday asked the Indian athletes to never break Covid-19 protocols of other countries. Rijijus remarks came as the Indian shooting contingent departed for Croatia on Tuesday...

DAG fundraiser sale collects Rs 1 crore for COVID-19 relief care

The week-long DAG fundraiser sale of artworks concluded within 36 hours, raising Rs 1 crore in support of the charity institutions working towards Covid-19 relief in India, announced the organisers on Tuesday.Notably, 46 out of the 51 art w...

Dine-out, work out, see a movie: Belgium to ease lockdown on June 9

Bars, restaurants, cinemas, and fitness centers will be allowed to welcome guests indoors from June 9, Belgian broadcaster VRT reported on Tuesday.The Belgian government is meeting on Tuesday to discuss the further easing of restrictions im...

Sany Embraces New Emission Norms - Launches 4 New Truck Cranes

Pune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir As the nation is ushering into new emission standards - Sany India, a global leader in the CE Industry has successfully embraced the Bharat CEV Stage IV norms and upgraded launched four new truck cranes ST...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021