Delhi has run out of Covaxin stock for 18-44 age group, will have to shut over 125 vaccination centres after Tuesday evening: AAP MLA Atishi.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 18:03 IST
