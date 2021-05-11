Suspended Mumbai cop Sachin Waze dismissed from police service: Police spokesperson.

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
... ...
... ...
... ...
The player whose decisive penalties in two playoff shootouts helped Scotland to its first European Championship in 25 years was on Tuesday ruled out of the tournament through injury.Norwich midfielder Kenny McLean sustained significant dama...
The Tokyo Olympic torch relay is being pulled off the streets in Hiroshima prefecture as COVID-19 cases rise in Japan barely 10 weeks before the opening ceremony.Hiroshima Governor Hidehiko Yuzaki said that a ceremony next week without the ...
To strengthen corporate governance practices and disclosure requirements, Sebi has notified new rules, including that top 1,000 listed firms will have to formulate a dividend distribution policy.The regulator has also put in place a framewo...
Colombias three largest cities are bracing for an extended third peak in coronavirus cases and over-stretched intensive care units after nearly two weeks of anti-government protests, local authorities said.Demonstrations fueled by outrage a...