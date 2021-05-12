Left Menu

Single day spike of 3,48,421 COVID-19 infections, 4,205 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 2,33,40,938, death toll to 2,54,197:Govt.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 09:59 IST
Single day spike of 3,48,421 COVID-19 infections, 4,205 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 2,33,40,938, death toll to 2,54,197:Govt.

Single day spike of 3,48,421 COVID-19 infections, 4,205 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 2,33,40,938, death toll to 2,54,197:Govt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 deaths rise by record 4,205; Taiwan warns on rising COVID-19 risk, stocks tank and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Want the COVID-19 vaccine Have a U.S. visa Latinos travel north for the shotWant the COVID-19 vaccine Have a U.S. visa Contact us, reads a travel agency advertisement, offering deals to M...

Odd News Roundup: French stunt school's 'badass' women snapped up by film industry

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.French stunt schools badass women snapped up by film industryValeriane Michelini trained as a dancer before opting to tap into the growing demand for stuntwomen and a career of jumping out o...

UN chief: Deadly school shooting in Russia an ‘act of senseless violence’

The UN chief was saddened to learn about their deaths, his Spokesperson, Stphane Dujarric, said in a statement.He strongly condemns this act of senseless violence and expresses his deepest condolences to the victims families, as well as the...

Fire breaks out at cartons manufacturing factory in Ghaziabad

A massive fire broke out at a cartons manufacturing factory and spread to nearby factories in Ghaziabads Kavi Nagar Industrial Area on Wednesday morning.According to fire officials, over 10 fire tenders present at the spot and fire-fighting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021