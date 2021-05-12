Single day spike of 3,48,421 COVID-19 infections, 4,205 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 2,33,40,938, death toll to 2,54,197:Govt.

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
... ...
... ...
... ...
Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Want the COVID-19 vaccine Have a U.S. visa Latinos travel north for the shotWant the COVID-19 vaccine Have a U.S. visa Contact us, reads a travel agency advertisement, offering deals to M...
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.French stunt schools badass women snapped up by film industryValeriane Michelini trained as a dancer before opting to tap into the growing demand for stuntwomen and a career of jumping out o...
The UN chief was saddened to learn about their deaths, his Spokesperson, Stphane Dujarric, said in a statement.He strongly condemns this act of senseless violence and expresses his deepest condolences to the victims families, as well as the...
A massive fire broke out at a cartons manufacturing factory and spread to nearby factories in Ghaziabads Kavi Nagar Industrial Area on Wednesday morning.According to fire officials, over 10 fire tenders present at the spot and fire-fighting...