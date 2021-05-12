Left Menu

Industrial production grows 22.4 per cent in March: Govt data.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 17:37 IST
Industrial production grows 22.4 per cent in March: Govt data.

Industrial production grows 22.4 per cent in March: Govt data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Govt

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mother killed in Israel; Son still awaits her phone call

His chances of a reunion with his mother crushed forever, the nine-year-old son of Soumya Santhosh, killed in a Palestinian rocket attack in Israel, is unable to cope with the loss and still awaits her phone call.Condoling Soumyas death, Is...

France takes "global approach" to post-Brexit deals, says government spokesman

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said Brexit issues were all related and not looked at in isolation when he was asked on Wednesday if the French government sought a delay to a financial services deal for Britain because of a row ov...

FEATURE-Young evangelicals push to 'build a bigger choir loft' for U.S. climate action

White evangelical Christians make up a quarter of U.S. voters Youth members are pressing for climate change policy Evangelical support for Trump fell in 2020 presidential election By Laurie GoeringMay 12 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Growi...

Top Hong Kong national security officer under investigation

Hong Kong police said Wednesday that they are investigating a top national security officer after a police raid found him at an unlicensed massage business.The person under investigation is Frederic Choi, head of the police National Securit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021