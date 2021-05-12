PM Modi chairs high level meeting to review availability and supply of oxygen and medicines.

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
... ...
... ...
... ...
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday it had found more cases of potentially life-threatening blood clotting among people who received the Johnson Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and sees a plausible causal associa...
The Union Health Ministry said over 4 lakh beneficiaries aged between 18-44 years were administered COVID-19 vaccine doses on Wednesday. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 4,17,321 benef...
France reported 21,498 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 2.02 more than a week ago and the slowest week-on-week increase since late June 2020.The health ministry also reported that the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 fell further ...
The National Human Rights Commission NHRC has decided to investigate the case of alleged rape and death of a woman activist from West Bengal, at Tikri border where the farmers protest is going on against Centres three farm laws. The alleged...