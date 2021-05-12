Left Menu

Supply of oxygen now over three times than it was during peak of first wave: PMO.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 21:32 IST
Supply of oxygen now over three times than it was during peak of first wave: PMO.

Supply of oxygen now over three times than it was during peak of first wave: PMO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC finds more clotting cases after J&J vaccine, sees causal link

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday it had found more cases of potentially life-threatening blood clotting among people who received the Johnson Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and sees a plausible causal associa...

COVID-19: Over 4 lakh beneficiaries of 18-44 age group vaccinated on May 12, says Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry said over 4 lakh beneficiaries aged between 18-44 years were administered COVID-19 vaccine doses on Wednesday. According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 4,17,321 benef...

French COVID-19 cases see slowest weekly increase since June 2020

France reported 21,498 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 2.02 more than a week ago and the slowest week-on-week increase since late June 2020.The health ministry also reported that the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 fell further ...

NHRC to investigate woman farmer activist's gangrape and death

The National Human Rights Commission NHRC has decided to investigate the case of alleged rape and death of a woman activist from West Bengal, at Tikri border where the farmers protest is going on against Centres three farm laws. The alleged...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021