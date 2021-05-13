Govt panel NTAGI recommends increasing gap between two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks, no change for Covaxin dosage interval:sources.

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
... ...
... ...
... ...
The Dominican Republics Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources signed a landmark agreement today with the World Banks Forest Carbon Partnership Facility FCPF, unlocking payments of up to US25 million for verif...
U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines visited the Demilitarised Zone DMZ along the border with North Korea as part of a visit to South Korea on Thursday, the Yonhap news agency reported.Haines visit comes a week ahead of South...
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has approved a Jones Act waiver request to an individual company to ease fuel supply constraints between Gulf Coast and East Coast ports, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.The Jones Ac...
The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation NTAGI has recommended increasing the gap between two doses of Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks, sources said on Thursday.It has also suggested that pregnant women may be offered the cho...