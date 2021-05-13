Left Menu

NHRC issues notice to Centre, UP and Bihar over dead bodies floating in Ganga; asks for action-taken report in 4 weeks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 17:56 IST
NHRC issues notice to Centre, UP and Bihar over dead bodies floating in Ganga; asks for action-taken report in 4 weeks.

NHRC issues notice to Centre, UP and Bihar over dead bodies floating in Ganga; asks for action-taken report in 4 weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel looks to back-up airport as flight cancellations mount

British Airways , Virgin Atlantic, Lufthansa and Iberia all cancelled flights to Tel Aviv as European carriers joined U.S. airlines in avoiding flying to Israel, which has activated a back-up airport in the far south as a precaution against...

TN Governor, CM, AIADMK leaders extend Ramzan greetings

Chennai, May 13 PTI Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK leaders, including former Chief Minister K Palaniswami, on Thursday extended their greetings for Ramzan to be celebrated tomorrow.I convey my h...

Study reveals short gratitude intervention can increase academic motivation

In a recent study, researchers from Ritsumeikan University and the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology NICT, Japan, have explored a simple strategy to increase motivation in college students by nurturing a positi...

Rajesh Agrawal re-appointed London's Deputy Mayor for Business

India-born entrepreneur Rajesh Agrawal has been re-appointed as Londons Deputy Mayor for Business by Mayor Sadiq Khan after he won a second term in local elections last week.As Khan made jobs, jobs, jobs a top priority for his next term in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021