Left Menu

Rookie Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter Indrani Roy gets maiden call-up in Indian women's Test and ODI team for tour of England.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 22:38 IST
Rookie Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter Indrani Roy gets maiden call-up in Indian women's Test and ODI team for tour of England.

Rookie Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter Indrani Roy gets maiden call-up in Indian women's Test and ODI team for tour of England.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bharat Petroleum sets up makeshift COVID centre on Kochi Refinery premises

A 100-bed makeshift COVID treatment centre started functioning at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limiteds BPCL Kochi Refinery-operated school, adjacent to its premises, in Ambalamugal, Kerala on Friday. BPCL, a Maharatna PSU under the Governm...

UN chief appeals for halt to Israel-Gaza clash

The UN chief is appealing for an immediate halt to fighting between Gaza and Israel.Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Friday that the conflict could unleash an uncontainable security and humanitarian crisis and to further foster ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street extends rally, but sets course for weekly loss

Wall Street advanced in a broad rally at the conclusion of a whipsaw week of buying and selling as signs of economic revival clashed with mounting inflation jitters. All three major U.S. indexes built on Thursdays gains, in which the SP 500...

U.S. capital running out of gas, even as Colonial Pipeline recovers

The U.S. capital was running out of gasoline on Friday, even as the countrys largest fuel pipeline network ramped up deliveries following a cyberattack and Washington officials assured motorists that supplies would return to normal soon. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021