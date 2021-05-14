Rookie Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter Indrani Roy gets maiden call-up in Indian women's Test and ODI team for tour of England.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 22:38 IST
Rookie Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter Indrani Roy gets maiden call-up in Indian women's Test and ODI team for tour of England.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Rookie Jharkhand
- England
- Indrani Roy
ALSO READ
Indians rush for vaccines as COVID-19 death toll passes 200,000
US India Caucus leadership meets Indian Ambassador on COVID-19 crisis, TRIPS waiver
Levels of air pollutants on rise in Indian cities: study
Indian Army operationalises dedicated COVID facility in Pune
Bureau of Indian Standards' new Reference Architecture for Smart Cities adopts the Open Group ArchiMate® Specification