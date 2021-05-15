Left Menu

Single-day spike of 3,26,098 COVID-19 infections, 3,890 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 2,43,72,907, death toll to 2,66,207: Govt.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 10:06 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 10:06 IST
