Movement of private vehicles, taxis, buses, metro rail, suburban trains to be disallowed during 15-day complete lockdown in Bengal from May 16: Official.

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
A record-high 9 million students are set to graduate from Chinese universities in the year 2021, and to ensure stable employment to all the newbies in the job market could prove to be an arduous task for the country. The year 2020 has been ...
In a noble gesture to help local people, Blue Tigers, and SC East Bengal striker Jeje Lalpekhlua along with a number of youths from his village -- Model Veng Hnahthial -- have put their hands together to form a group that works day and nigh...
Indias Rahil Gangjee, who made the cut on the line in the Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup on the Japan Tour, continued to improve as he moved up to tied 39th place after adding 2-under 70 in the third round here.Gangjee 74-72-70 is now even par fo...
