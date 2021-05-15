Necessary training should be provided to health workers in operation of ventilators, other equipment: PM Modi at COVID-19 review meet.

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
... ...
... ...
... ...
New Delhi India, May 15 ANINewsVoir Founded in January 2020 by Jitendra Dhaka, Sandeep Choudhary and Ex-Banker Himanshu Pujari, Delhi based startup will use these funds for product development, team building and executing marketing and grow...
A Kuwaiti ship arrived at Nhava Sheva Port in Mumbai on Saturday, carrying three semi-trailers of Liquid Medical Oxygen 25 metric tonnes each and 1000 oxygen cylinders on board, to help India combat the coronavirus pandemic. External Affair...
Taiwan raised its coronavirus alert level on Saturday in the capital, Taipei, and the surrounding city, bringing curbs for a period of two weeks that will shut many venues and restrict gatherings in the wake of 180 new domestic infections. ...
Noah Lolesio missed the chance to earn the ACT Brumbies a draw with the Canterbury Crusaders in Christchurch on Saturday when he dragged his late conversion attempt wide, handing the New Zealanders a 31-29 Super Rugby Trans-Tasman win. Trie...