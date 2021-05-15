Partial coronavirus curfew in UP extended till 7 am of May 24: govt statement.

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
... ...
... ...
... ...
Italy reported 136 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 182 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 6,659 from 7,567. Italy has registered 124,063 deaths linked to COVID-19 since i...
The Uttar Pradesh government decided on Saturday to extend the partial coronavirus curfew till 7 am on May 24.A decision was taken at a virtual meeting of the cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.Earlier, the government had de...
Ecuador approved for emergency use Russias Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the Russian Direct Investment Fund RDIF, responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad, said on Saturday.Ecuador joins a number of other nations of South America which...
The second wave of the pandemic in the country is likely to have a short-term setback mostly affecting the blue-collar jobs and the gig or temporary workers especially in the retail, hospitality, aviation and construction industry, accordin...