Delhi govt has written to Dr Reddy's Laboratories for supply of 67 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V: CM Arvind Kejriwal.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 20:33 IST
Delhi govt has written to Dr Reddy's Laboratories for supply of 67 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V: CM Arvind Kejriwal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sputnik V
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Dr Reddy's Laboratories