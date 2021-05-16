Left Menu

Delhi has only 1 day of Covaxin stock left for those aged above 45 after Sunday evening, Covishield stock to last for 5 days: AAP MLA Atishi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 18:43 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

