Delhi has only 1 day of Covaxin stock left for those aged above 45 after Sunday evening, Covishield stock to last for 5 days: AAP MLA Atishi.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 18:43 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Covishield
- Covaxin
- AAP MLA Atishi
