Left Menu

Single-day spike of 2,81,386 COVID-19 infections, 4,106 fatalities pushes India's caseload to 2,49,65,463, death toll to 2,74,390: Govt.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 09:58 IST
Single-day spike of 2,81,386 COVID-19 infections, 4,106 fatalities pushes India's caseload to 2,49,65,463, death toll to 2,74,390: Govt.

Single-day spike of 2,81,386 COVID-19 infections, 4,106 fatalities pushes India's caseload to 2,49,65,463, death toll to 2,74,390: Govt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

111-year-old Australian recommends eating chicken brains

Australias oldest-ever man has included eating chicken brains among his secrets to living more than 111 years.Retired cattle rancher Dexter Kruger on Monday marked 124 days since he turned 111, a day older than World War I veteran Jack Lock...

MP: Woman killed in leopard attack in Seoni

A 45-year-old woman was mauled to death by a leopard at a forest in Madhya Pradeshs Seoni district, an official said.The incident took place near Ratanpur village in Keolari block of the district on Sunday, Divisional Forest Officer S K S T...

Samoa set to appoint first female prime minister

Fiame Naomi Mataafa is poised to become Samoas first female prime minister, after the Pacific nations top court on Monday helped break a month-long political impasse that followed a tightly contested April election. Samoas Supreme Court on ...

India reports dip in daily COVID-19 cases, over 2.81 lakh fresh infections in last 24 hrs

Indias daily spike of coronavirus cases remained below the 3 lakh mark for the first time in nearly 26 days as only 2,81,386 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministrys data on Monday. On Apr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021