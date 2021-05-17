Left Menu

Delhi HC seeks stand of Centre, Facebook, WhatsApp on plea against messaging app's new privacy policy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 12:25 IST
Delhi HC seeks stand of Centre, Facebook, WhatsApp on plea against messaging app's new privacy policy.

Delhi HC seeks stand of Centre, Facebook, WhatsApp on plea against messaging app's new privacy policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's Andrea Meza named Miss Universe 2020, Miss India Adline Castelino finishes fourth

Andrea Meza of Mexico has been crowned Miss Universe for the year 2020, besting contestants from 73 other countries, including Miss India Adline Castelino, who came in fourth at the beauty pageant.The 69th edition of the event, which was he...

CBI to file charge sheet against 5 accused in Narada sting case

The CBI will on Monday file the charge sheet against five accused, including three TMC leaders arrested earlier in the day, in the Narada sting case wherein politicians were purportedly caught taking money on camera, officials said.The cent...

AC mfg at PG Electroplast's Maharashtra unit temporarily suspended

Electronic manufacturing services and plastic moulding service provider PG Electroplast PGEL on Monday said manufacturing of air conditioners ACs at its unit in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, has been temporarily suspended due to lack of industri...

Frontline staff at Bangkok hospital brace for new COVID-19 cases

As Thailand struggles to deal with its worst wave of coronavirus infections, staff in the intensive care unit of Bangkoks King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital are fearful of what may be to come.The Southeast Asian country had managed to con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021