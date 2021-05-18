Left Menu

If you think any reform is needed in policy, you share feedback without any inhibition: PM Modi to officials.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 12:51 IST
If you think any reform is needed in policy, you share feedback without any inhibition: PM Modi to officials.

If you think any reform is needed in policy, you share feedback without any inhibition: PM Modi to officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SC judge B R Gavai recuses himself from hearing Param Bir Singh’s plea

Supreme Court judge Justice B R Gavai on Tuesday recused himself from hearing a plea filed by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh seeking transfer of all inquiries against him to an independent agency outside Maharashtra.The m...

COVID-19: Online registration hurdling inoculation of labourers in Uttarakhand

The compulsory requirement of registering online to get a vaccine shot is coming in the way of labourers and their families getting inoculated as they are mostly illiterate and do not have gadgets, according to officials.The SOP issued by t...

Soccer-Four arrests made over Di Maria, Marquinhos home robberies - police

Four suspects have been arrested as part of an investigation into robberies at the homes of Paris St Germain players Marquinhos and Angel Di Maria, a police source said on Tuesday. The source, who declined to be named because they are not a...

Pinarayi Vijayan elected CPI (M) Parliamentary party leader

CPIM veteran Pinarayi Vijayan was on Tuesday elected its Parliamentary party leader, paving the way for his successive stint as Chief Minister of Kerala.Health Minister in the outgoing Assembly, K K Shailaja, does not find a place in the ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021