Left Menu

Maharashtra, UP, Delhi, Bihar, MP and Chhattisgath showing a decline in COVID-19 cases and decline in positivity: Govt.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 16:27 IST
Maharashtra, UP, Delhi, Bihar, MP and Chhattisgath showing a decline in COVID-19 cases and decline in positivity: Govt.

Maharashtra, UP, Delhi, Bihar, MP and Chhattisgath showing a decline in COVID-19 cases and decline in positivity: Govt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal announces Rs 50,000 ex gratia to families who lost member to Covid

The Delhi government will provide Rs 50,000 ex gratia to each family that has lost a member to Covid-19, besides monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 if the deceased was an earning member, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Tuesday.He al...

Spain's Sanchez to visit Ceuta amid crisis, vows to expel illegal migrants

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday he would visit the North African enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla and pledged to secure their borders after more than 6,000 migrants swam from Morocco to Ceuta in the past day.We are going t...

London's 'Golden Age' as Europe's financial capital is over, says NatWest chair

The City of Londons Golden Age as Europes financial capital is over following Brexit, but it will remain a major and profitable centre, NatWest bank chairman Howard Davies said on Tuesday.The City has been largely cut off from the EU since ...

Over 1,600 BSA teachers, workers died in UP since April due to COVID-19: Teachers' body

Over 1,600 teachers and workers of the Basic Education Department have died in Uttar Pradesh since the first week of April due to COVID-19, a teachers body said on Tuesday, claiming that 90 per cent of them were on panchayat polls duty.As m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021