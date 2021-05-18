Delhi's Covishield stock for 18-44 group will last only 3 days, we might have to stop vaccination for them from next week: AAP MLA Atishi.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 18:21 IST
Delhi's Covishield stock for 18-44 group will last only 3 days, we might have to stop vaccination for them from next week: AAP MLA Atishi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Covishield
- AAP MLA Atishi