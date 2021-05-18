Left Menu

Delhi's Covishield stock for 18-44 group will last only 3 days, we might have to stop vaccination for them from next week: AAP MLA Atishi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 18:21 IST
Delhi's Covishield stock for 18-44 group will last only 3 days, we might have to stop vaccination for them from next week: AAP MLA Atishi.

Delhi's Covishield stock for 18-44 group will last only 3 days, we might have to stop vaccination for them from next week: AAP MLA Atishi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Innovative SAS Hackathon Winners Solve Big Problems Through AI and Analytics

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal: What’s the current state of play?

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

Google doddle on Norwegian flag to tribute Norway's Constitution Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

VHP appeals to people to donate for victims of political violence in West Bengal

The Vishva Hindu Parishad VHP on Tuesday appealed to people to donate for the rehabilitation and welfare of those affected by the post-poll violence in West Bengal. VHP central secretary general Milind Parande said that thousands of people ...

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic -Blinken

Russia has advanced unlawful maritime claims in the Arctic region, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, as he reiterated calls to avoid militarisation of the region.The U.S. has previously accused Russia of demanding fore...

Tunisian authorities say more than 50 migrants have drowned off the coast of the North African country.

Tunisian authorities say more than 50 migrants have drowned off the coast of the North African country....

BJP, NC, Congress condole demise of former union minister Chaman Lal Gupta

The BJP, Congress, National Conference and the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party condoled the demise of former union minister Chaman Lal Gupta here on Tuesday.Gupta 87 died at his Gandhi Nagar residence in Jammu on Tuesday after a prolonged illn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021