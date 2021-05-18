PM Modi will visit Gujarat, Diu Wednesday to personally review situation and damage due to Cyclone Tauktae: Govt sources.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 18-05-2021 21:18 IST
PM Modi will visit Gujarat, Diu Wednesday to personally review situation and damage due to Cyclone Tauktae: Govt sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- Cyclone Tauktae
- Govt
- PM Modi
ALSO READ
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Announces the Opening of its New Office in GIFT City in Gandhinagar, Gujarat
Gujarat sees 12,820 COVID-19 cases, 140 deaths; 11,999 recover
Tirath requests Gujarat CM to provide oxygen cylinders to U'khand
Gujarat sees 13,050 new COVID-19 cases, 131 deaths
Gujarat: After long gap, daily recoveries at 12,995 tad above fresh cases