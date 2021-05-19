Delhi HC declines to pass any interim order staying permission for clinical trial of Covaxin on 2-18 age group.

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
... ...
... ...
... ...
Delhi Universitys associate professor Hany Babu, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, moved the Bombay High Court on Wednesday seeking medical aid for an eye infection which he developed after contracting COVID-19.Babus couns...
Amid concerns of a third wave of COVID-19 in the country Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a high-level review meeting at 12 noon today. According to Chief Ministers Office CMO, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Heal...
By Reena Bhardwaj COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna work against B.1.617 variant of the virus that was first identified in India, according to a new study.The study shows that the newly identified SARS-CoV-2 variants identif...
People displaced by an upsurge of fighting in Myanmars Chin State voiced concerns over shelter and supplies as more flee the conflict that has sprung up between the army and insurgents opposed to the junta that seized power in February. The...