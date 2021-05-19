Sensex tumbles 290.69 pts to end at 49,902.64; Nifty drops 77.95 pts to 15,030.15.

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
... ...
... ...
... ...
A man accused in a case of alleged black-marketing of Remdesivir here in Madhya Pradesh has claimed he received vials of the key anti-viral drug from the driver of minister Tulsiram Silawats wife.After a video in which the accused purported...
Bengaluru-based 24-year-old GT4 racer Akhil Rabindra, on Wednesday made it to the coveted list of the Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy third time in a row for the 2021 class. Akhil who is currently competing for the AGS Events Racing team...
Authorities in the southern Chinese tech center of Shenzhen have evacuated a 70-story skyscraper after it began swaying and are investigating the cause.Thousands of people in the SEG Plaza and surrounding areas fled after it wobbled on Tues...
Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe says the departments interventions have helped ensure that Eskom deals with its energy capacity shortages.The Minister said this when he tabled the departments budget vote during a min...