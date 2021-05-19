PM Modi announces financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for immediate relief in cyclone-hit Gujarat.

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
The United States will donate a significant number of COVID-19 vaccines through the World Health Organizations COVAX scheme for distributing doses to poorer countries, the U.S. global coordinator on COVID Gayle Smith told a news conference....
Snapping its three-day winning run, the rupee on Wednesday declined by 13 paise to close at 73.18 against the US dollar in line fall in Asian currencies ahead of the release of US Fed minutes.Dollar demand from importers and weak regional r...
Bitcoin tumbled below the 40,000 mark on Wednesday to a 3-12 month low as selling in digital coins intensified after China banned financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services.Bitcoin, the biggest and best-known ...
OYO will support the families of the employees who have lost their lives due to COVID-19, with 8 months pay in full and support the education of their children for 5 years as part of bereavement support, OYO founder and Group CEO Ritesh Aga...