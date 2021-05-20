Single day spike of 2,76,110 COVID-19 infections, 3,874 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 2,57,72,440, death toll to 2,87,122: Govt.

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...
... ...
... ...
... ...
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Space startup Astra signs first commercial launch contract, boosts rocket capacityBillionaire-backed space transport startup Astra, which aims to go public before July in a 2.1 billion b...
The first person charged under the national security law in Hong Kong will face a trial without jury, the citys High Court ruled on Thursday, in a landmark decision which marks a departure from the global financial hubs common law tradition...
India Amulya Mica, a leading manufacturer of decorative laminates, plywood, and WPC boards after the successful launch of Imperial Premium Laminate Collection with Legendary cricketer Harbhajan Singh are coming with a visually perfect 1mm l...
Police have registered an FIR against former Aligarh Muslim University student leader Sharjeel Usmani in Maharashtras Jalna district for allegedly posting some objectionable tweets, a police official said on Thursday.The complainant, Ambada...