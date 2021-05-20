Left Menu

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, requests him to provide 20 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine for inoculation of state, central govt employees.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-05-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 15:37 IST
