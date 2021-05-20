Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, requests him to provide 20 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine for inoculation of state, central govt employees.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 20-05-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 15:37 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
