COVID-19 vaccination: Delhi has 2 days of Covaxin, 9 days of Covishield left for 45-plus age group, says AAP MLA Atishi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 18:12 IST
- Country:
- India
COVID-19 vaccination: Delhi has 2 days of Covaxin, 9 days of Covishield left for 45-plus age group, says AAP MLA Atishi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Covaxin
- Delhi
- Covishield
- AAP MLA Atishi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
`Maha needs Covaxin doses as 4-5 lakh people due for second shot'
Delhi CM writes PM Modi, requests to allow other companies to manufacture Covaxin and Covishield
Covaxin doses unavailable for 2nd day in Mumbai; citizens fume
Delhi has only one day's Covaxin stock left: Satyendar Jain
Delhi has run out of Covaxin stock for 18-44 age group, will have to shut over 125 vaccination centres after Tuesday evening: AAP MLA Atishi.