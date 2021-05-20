Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh, arrested by NIA in terror case, dismissed from service: Official order.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 20-05-2021 20:15 IST
Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh, arrested by NIA in terror case, dismissed from service: Official order.
