Veteran TMC leader and Bengal minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay says he will vacate Bhabanipur assembly seat, three weeks after he won elections from there.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-05-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 14:09 IST
- Country:
- India
