Will have to temporarily halt vaccination drive in Delhi for 18-44 group from Monday owing to vaccine stocks getting over: AAP MLA Atishi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 21-05-2021 19:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Will have to temporarily halt vaccination drive in Delhi for 18-44 group from Monday owing to vaccine stocks getting over: AAP MLA Atishi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- AAP MLA Atishi
Advertisement