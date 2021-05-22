Ministry of Education calls crucial meet on Sunday on pending Class 12 board exams: Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 13:37 IST
- Country:
- India
Ministry of Education calls crucial meet on Sunday on pending Class 12 board exams: Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ministry of Education
- Ramesh Pokhriyal
Advertisement