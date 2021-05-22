We need 80 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses a month to inoculate Delhi's entire population: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 22-05-2021 13:38 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
