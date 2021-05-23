Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, aide arrested from outer Delhi's Mundka in connection with wrestler murder case: police.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 10:08 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
