Six Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) militants killed in encounter in Assam's West Karbi Anglong district, bordering Nagaland: Police.
PTI | Diphu | Updated: 23-05-2021 11:01 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 11:01 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- Assam
- Six Dimasa National Liberation Army
- West Karbi Anglong
- DNLA
