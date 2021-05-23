Left Menu

Indian Coast Guard, Navy have deployed ships, helicopters for relief, search, rescue operations: PMO on preparations to tackle cyclone Yaas.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 13:50 IST
