Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan calls yoga guru Ramdev's statement on allopathic medicines extremely unfortunate, asks him to withdraw it.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 19:08 IST
