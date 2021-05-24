Russian Direct Investment Fund, Panacea Biotec launch production of Sputnik V vaccine in India: Joint statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 15:29 IST
Russian Direct Investment Fund, Panacea Biotec launch production of Sputnik V vaccine in India: Joint statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian Direct Investment Fund
- India
- Panacea Biotec
- Sputnik
Advertisement