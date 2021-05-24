Amid COVID-19 pandemic, rise in vector-borne diseases will lead to more problems and complexities, says HC on mosquito infestation in Delhi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 15:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, rise in vector-borne diseases will lead to more problems and complexities, says HC on mosquito infestation in Delhi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
Advertisement