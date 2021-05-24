Delhi has received 1.5 lakh Covishield doses for 45 plus age group; the vaccine doses can now last up to 14 days: AAP MLA Atishi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 18:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi has received 1.5 lakh Covishield doses for 45 plus age group; the vaccine doses can now last up to 14 days: AAP MLA Atishi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- AAP MLA Atishi
Advertisement