Bharat Biotech submitted 90 per cent of documents to WHO for obtaining emergency use listing for Covaxin vaccine: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 18:24 IST
- Country:
- India
- READ MORE ON:
- Covaxin
- Bharat Biotech
