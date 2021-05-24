Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 18:37 IST
