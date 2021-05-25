SC seeks Centre, West Bengal's response on plea seeking to prevent alleged exodus of people due to post-poll violence in state.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 12:45 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
